CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 964,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.