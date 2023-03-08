Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Meritage Hospitality Group 2.00% 10.65% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.56 -$2.11 million $0.05 316.86 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.21 $17.44 million $1.20 15.83

Meritage Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Meritage Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

