Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Comtech Telecommunications has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.95%.

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

