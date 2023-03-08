CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CAO John Rothka Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CEIX opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

