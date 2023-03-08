Contrasting Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $6.25 billion N/A $331.40 million $3.94 5.04 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.73 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Banco Macro and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Macro and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2 0 0 0 1.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $91.30, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Banco Macro.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 5.80% 10.50% 2.58% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Macro pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high-net-worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and insurance businesses operating in New Zealand. The Corporate Centre and Other segments include support functions such as investor relations, group marketing and strategy, group governance, and group treasury. The Wealth Management segm

