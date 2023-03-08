Contrasting Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) & Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conformis has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million 0.00 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.01 Conformis $62.05 million 0.22 -$50.47 million ($7.01) -0.25

This table compares Invacare and Conformis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invacare has higher revenue and earnings than Conformis. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invacare and Conformis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Conformis has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Invacare.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Conformis -81.34% -73.48% -45.40%

Summary

Invacare beats Conformis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

