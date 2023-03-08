Contrasting Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Jefferson Security Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.90 million $14.01 5.67 HDFC Bank $22.51 billion 5.58 $5.09 billion $2.99 22.72

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A HDFC Bank 22.90% 16.86% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jefferson Security Bank and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

(Get Rating)

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.