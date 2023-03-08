Contrasting Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Good Food and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.87%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.35 -$34.98 million N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

MeaTech 3D beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food



The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About MeaTech 3D



MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

