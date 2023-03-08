Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $485.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.85. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

