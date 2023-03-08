Critical Contrast: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) & adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and adidas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.20 -$18.59 million N/A N/A adidas $25.12 billion 1.16 $2.50 billion $3.84 19.80

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.2% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of adidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and adidas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A adidas 3 14 7 0 2.17

adidas has a consensus target price of $161.10, suggesting a potential upside of 111.89%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe adidas is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A adidas 5.92% 11.78% 3.79%

Summary

adidas beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc. designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls. The company was founded by Joe Kalfa in 2017 and is headquartered in Windsor Mill, MD.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

