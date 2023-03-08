Critical Review: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 33.55% 11.87% 1.29% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 2.88 $250.18 million $3.20 8.53 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $918.89 million 5.17 $319.02 million $1.58 14.77

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Columbia Banking System pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Columbia Banking System and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Columbia Banking System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

