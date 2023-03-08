CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.04. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1,671,033 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

