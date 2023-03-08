Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $224.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total value of $459,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,072,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,743,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.