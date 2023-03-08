Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 238,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avista by 241,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista Price Performance

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

