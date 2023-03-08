Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Curis Price Performance
Curis stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Curis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.