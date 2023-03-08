Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Curis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

