Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.11 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,929 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.