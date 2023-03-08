DA Davidson Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

