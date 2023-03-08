Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

