DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DarioHealth Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.