DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
