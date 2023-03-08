DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,258,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,593,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,795,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.