Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,130 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after purchasing an additional 525,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

