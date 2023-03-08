Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target to $19.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

