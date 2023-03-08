DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $122.92, but opened at $114.10. DexCom shares last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 982,614 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,122 shares of company stock worth $18,949,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 59,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

