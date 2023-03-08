Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.95 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.