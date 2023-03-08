Diversified Healthcare Trust Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

