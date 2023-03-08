Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,916,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 568,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 131,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes bought 934,581 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690 over the last ninety days. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

