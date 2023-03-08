Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $750.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.