Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 848,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

