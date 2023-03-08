EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $13.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of FRGI opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.73.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
