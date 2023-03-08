EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $13.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

