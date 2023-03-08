Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ELTK. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

