Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

