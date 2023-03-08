Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $787,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.