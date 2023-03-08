Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $806,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,890 shares of company stock worth $3,687,022 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

