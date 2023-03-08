Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 41,291 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.