ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ENI by 524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 593,650 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

