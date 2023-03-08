Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 750 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 17,573.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.