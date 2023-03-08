Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,720 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.