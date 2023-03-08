Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

