Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 628,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

