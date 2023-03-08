Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 557,186 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 373.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.56% of CTI BioPharma worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

