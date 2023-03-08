Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.