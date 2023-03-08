Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

