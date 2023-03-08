Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 218.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

