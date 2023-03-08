Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

