Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.29 Million Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter.

ZNTL opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

