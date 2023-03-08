Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.44 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $441.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,680. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.