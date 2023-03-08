Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIZ opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

