Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $19,427,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 232,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

