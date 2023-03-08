Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.05 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMG opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

