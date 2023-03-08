Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.10 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

